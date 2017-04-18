Reports of river degradation from gol...

Reports of river degradation from gold-mining under probe

Jamaica Observer

A fact-finding team has been deployed to investigate reports of environmental degradation due to gold-mining activities to the communities of Puruni and Mazaruni to the southwest of here. The Ministry of Natural Resources said the team has been deployed in the wake of recent media coverage emanating from a report compiled by the Guyana Human Rights Association outlining environmental concerns.

Chicago, IL

