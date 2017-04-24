Ramotar asserts innocence of any wrong-doing at gold board

Lisaveta Ramotar, the General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board who was sent on leave to facilitate an investigation of alleged money laundering by gold dealer Saddiqi Rasul has asserted her innocence of any wrong-doing in the matter. Her attorney, Anil Nandlall, has released a statement that she voluntarily gave to the Special Organsied Crime Unit on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.