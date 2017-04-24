Only four of Jagdeo's eight shortlisted candidates agree to be nominees for Gecom chairmanship

While opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo had shortlisted eight persons to be his nominees for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Com-mission , only four of them have so far agreed to have their names submitted, sources say. Jadgeo told Stabroek News on Tuesday that he was still working on compiling a new list of six persons and remained optimistic that he would meet the quota by the time President David Granger returns from his trip to the United Kingdom.

