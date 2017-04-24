Onions reaped at Nurney

On 26th March, 2017, WUSC Caribbean Inc. carried out a farmer field school at Otis Victor's farm in Nurney, East-Berbice Corentyne, Region 6. A release from the Organisation said that the event was attended by over 30 farmers who were all part of the PROPEL/ National Agriculture Research & Extension Institute onion trials. The release said that farmers had the opportunity to share their onion planting experiences and were overjoyed to participate in the reaping of the trial plot at Victor's farm.

