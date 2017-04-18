North West man shot dead after allege...

North West man shot dead after allegedly pulling gun on cop

Read more: Stabroek News

Dead is Shaka Bourne, of Yarakita Village, North West District, who was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival after being shot to the head. According to a Guyana Police Force press release, Bourne pointed a loaded firearm at the police constable, who to continue reading this article, please subscribe .

