Jeff Guinn takes readers on a tragic trip with Jim Jones in a The Road to Jonestowna
While doing boots-on-the-ground research for his new book, "The Road to Jonestown," Jeff Guinn found that there's no longer an actual road leading to the notorious South American settlement. The passage of time has almost completely wiped away any trace of Jonestown - the same way that time has dimmed our memories of the Nov. 18, 1978, tragedy that happened there.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
