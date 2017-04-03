Jeff Guinn takes readers on a tragic trip with Jim Jones in a The Road to Jonestowna

While doing boots-on-the-ground research for his new book, "The Road to Jonestown," Jeff Guinn found that there's no longer an actual road leading to the notorious South American settlement. The passage of time has almost completely wiped away any trace of Jonestown - the same way that time has dimmed our memories of the Nov. 18, 1978, tragedy that happened there.

