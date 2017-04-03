Jagdeo shortlists eight potential nominees for Gecom Chair
Eight persons have been shortlisted to be nominated for the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission , according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who said yesterday that he hopes to finalize the list in another week or two. President David Granger wrote to Jagdeo last month indicating his criteria for nominees eligible to be appointed to the post, in light of his rejection of the list that was previously submitted in December.
