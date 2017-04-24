Guyana doctors being trained to detec...

Guyana doctors being trained to detect microcephaly in pregnant women

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Gleaner

The training - conducted by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and RAD-AID International on Friday hosted a workshop for Government Medical Officers , obstetricians and gynaecologists to educate them in the use of ultrasound to detect the condition. zikaMicrocephaly is a condition where the head of the foetus is smaller than normal, it may be caused by genetic abnormalities or by drugs, alcohol, certain viruses such as the mosquito borne Zika, and toxins that the foetus is exposed to during pregnancy, which damages the developing brain tissue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Chicago, IL

