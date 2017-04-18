Group against VAT on education meets ...

Group against VAT on education meets AFC, PPP

8 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The No VAT on Education Movement comprising parents and students in the private education system, says it is continuing to advocate its case for the Government to remove VAT on private education. In a press release today, it said that over the last few days, a delegation from the group attended meetings with Alliance for Change General Secretary, Marlon Williams, and separately with the Leader of the Opposition and People's Progressive Party General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Chicago, IL

