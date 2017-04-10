Granger denies interference by Bulkan in Chronicle
President David Granger has denied that Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan attempted to interfere in the editorial direction of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle by way of a recent letter that was critical of its coverage. Granger's defence of Bulkan prompted Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday to accuse the government of politicising the state media more than his party did while in office and he charged that the APNU+AFC administration has made a "full-fledged" retreat from its manifesto promises.
