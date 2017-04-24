Gold Board Manager sent on leave

Manager of the Guyana Gold Board, Lisaveta Ramotar has been sent on administrative leave, with immediate effect, to facilitate the Guyana Police Force's investigation of allegations of money laundering, a letter she received yesterday stated. "On April 19, 2017, I have received a request from the Guyana Police Force for further investigations to ensue and for several Gold Board Officers, including you, to be sent on leave to facilitate the conduct of the investigation," the letter, signed by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman," read.

