Gabriella Chapman crowned Miss Bartica Regatta 2017
Gabriella Chapman two Sundays ago bested seven other beauties to be crowned Miss Bartica Regatta 2017 Pageant. The 21-year-old University of Guyana student is no stranger to pageantry and won the judges over with her intelligence, experience, beauty and charisma.
