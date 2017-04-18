Farmer, teacher remanded over ganja

On Wednesday April 19, 2017, the police say that fifty-seven year old farmer, Linden Gordon of 5118 Central Amelia's Ward, Mackenzie, Linden was arrested in Amelia's Ward by ranks of the Guyana Police Force with ninety-three grams of cannabis. He was charged with Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking and appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Wales Magistrate's Court on Friday April 21, 2017, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until May 24, 2017 at Linden Magistrate's Court for trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.