Ed Ahmad jailed for two years by NY c...

Ed Ahmad jailed for two years by NY court

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Stabroek News

Dubbed by the US government as the leader of an extensive mortgage fraud scheme, Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad was yesterday jailed by a New York court for two years for attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a case that attracted interest here because of his links to former president Bharrat Jagdeo. Ahmad had hoped for a non-custodial sentenced after cooperating with the US government in successfully prosecuting former New York State Senator John Sampson but a crucial lapse sunk his chances and Judge Dora Irizarry found him not to be remorseful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC