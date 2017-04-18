Ed Ahmad jailed for two years by NY court

Dubbed by the US government as the leader of an extensive mortgage fraud scheme, Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad was yesterday jailed by a New York court for two years for attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a case that attracted interest here because of his links to former president Bharrat Jagdeo. Ahmad had hoped for a non-custodial sentenced after cooperating with the US government in successfully prosecuting former New York State Senator John Sampson but a crucial lapse sunk his chances and Judge Dora Irizarry found him not to be remorseful.

