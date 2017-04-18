Ed Ahmad jailed for two years by NY court
Dubbed by the US government as the leader of an extensive mortgage fraud scheme, Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad was yesterday jailed by a New York court for two years for attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a case that attracted interest here because of his links to former president Bharrat Jagdeo. Ahmad had hoped for a non-custodial sentenced after cooperating with the US government in successfully prosecuting former New York State Senator John Sampson but a crucial lapse sunk his chances and Judge Dora Irizarry found him not to be remorseful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC