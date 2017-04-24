Doctors for training on detecting microcephaly
Twenty local doctors are expected to undergo training today at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to use ultrasound to detect microcephaly in pregnant women who were exposed to the Zika virus, according to the Ministry of Public Health. The programme which will run from 8:00am - 4:30pm, will be facilitated by Drs Brendt Schimit, the Equipment Implementation Specialist at RAD-AID International and Gillian Battino, a Director, RAD-AID for Latin America.
