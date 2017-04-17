Criminal and civil litigation against perpetrators coming
Soca artiste Rodney "Benjai" La Blanc is recovering at home following a brutal attack outside a night club in Guyana on Sunday morning. A media release from Le Blanc's attorneys Gideon Mac-Master, Keith Scotland and Joel Roper, states that the artiste had just wrapped up his performance at Pulse Entertainment's soca theme party at the Palm Court Night Club, Georgetown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
