Criminal and civil litigation against perpetrators coming

Soca artiste Rodney "Benjai" La Blanc is recovering at home following a brutal attack outside a night club in Guyana on Sunday morning. A media release from Le Blanc's attorneys Gideon Mac-Master, Keith Scotland and Joel Roper, states that the artiste had just wrapped up his performance at Pulse Entertainment's soca theme party at the Palm Court Night Club, Georgetown.

