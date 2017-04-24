Clues lead to mystery Trini conman in...

Clues lead to mystery Trini conman in Guyana

It has been five-and-half-years since a conman and his associates defrauded the National Energy Corporation of $60 million with authorities still clueless as to who perpetrated the act. Of that amount, $25 million still remains unaccounted for, with $17 million lodged at a Dubai bank.

