CLICO looking to do business again in Guyana
Trinidad-based conglomerate, CL Financial, the parent of Colonial Life Insurance Company , is seeking to renew its relationship with Guyana, but the main opposition is demanding that the company not be welcomed back. Last week, the Ministry of Finance issued a statement following a meeting between Finance Minister Winston Jordan and CL Financial chairman Lawrence Duprey indicating that the Trinidadian businessman "would like to renew his relationship with Guyana as well as publicly apologise to its people for the collapse of CLICO Guyana".
