CARPHA and Guyana launch novel public-private program to boost tourism and health

Left to right: Indranauth Haralsingh, Director Guyana Tourism Authority; Dr Lisa Indar, Head CARPHA Regional Tourism and Health Programme; Dr C. James Hospedales, Executive Director CARPHA; Dr Karen Cummings, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health; and Dr Shamdeo Persad Chief Medical Officer Ministry of Public Health GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Tourism growth and sustainability in the Caribbean face serious health, safety and environmental threats. These include disease outbreaks and deficiencies in food safety and environmental sanitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.