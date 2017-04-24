CARICOM Mounts Observer Mission For Cura ao Elections

At the invitation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Caribbean Community is mounting a small CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission to monitor the general elections to be held in Curacao on 28 April 2017. Following elections on 5 October 2016, and after being in office for just over seven weeks, the Government of CuraA ao led by Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman collapsed on 12 February when the coalition lost its majority.

