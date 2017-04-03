CARICOM Chairman assures Russia of Caribbean Community's Solidarity In Wake of Deadly Bombing
Chairman of the Caribbean Community His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of Guyana, has condemned the bombing of the train in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Chairman, in a letter to His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in decrying this "latest terrorist assault on innocent citizens," said the "unremitting slaughter of innocent people regardless of the objective can never be justified."
