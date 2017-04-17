Cardiac care unit making strides with focus on treatment and training
With heart disease continuing to be the leading cause of death among Guyanese, the recently-established Cardiac Intensive Care Unit is meeting the needs of patients by offering specialized treatment and care. The CICU, located at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation , is a project resulting from collaboration between the Guyana Partnership for Advanced Cardiac Care , the Ministry of Public Health and the Calgary University's Libin Cardiovascular Institute in Alberta, Canada, and forms part of comprehensive plan to tackle heart disease in Guyana.
