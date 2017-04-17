Cardiac care unit making strides with...

Cardiac care unit making strides with focus on treatment and training

With heart disease continuing to be the leading cause of death among Guyanese, the recently-established Cardiac Intensive Care Unit is meeting the needs of patients by offering specialized treatment and care. The CICU, located at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation , is a project resulting from collaboration between the Guyana Partnership for Advanced Cardiac Care , the Ministry of Public Health and the Calgary University's Libin Cardiovascular Institute in Alberta, Canada, and forms part of comprehensive plan to tackle heart disease in Guyana.

