Blairmont estate safe

President David Granger last evening stated that the Blairmont sugar estate is among those that will be preserved, the Ministry of the Presidency reported. Blairmont has been one of the top industry performers and the government had previously signalled that the West Berbice estate and the number one producer, Albion, along with Uitvlugt would be retained in the major shake-up of the Guyana Sugar Corporation that is set to occur.

