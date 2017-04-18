Bath Settlement teen dies after bike ...

Bath Settlement teen dies after bike crashes into pole

A 16-year-old pillion rider of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, died around 5.30 this morning, whilst receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital, after the motor cycle he was being towed on collided with a utility pole at about 00:45hrs at Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice. The police say that investigations revealed that motor cycle CF 9832 ridden by a 21 year old of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice with the pillion rider was proceeding in a northern direction allegedly at a fast rate, when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole situated on the western side of the road.

