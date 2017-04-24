Barama man charged over Karrau shallo...

Barama man charged over Karrau shallow grave murder

Tuesday

A Barama resident was yesterday charged with the death of a man, whose body was found in a shallow grave at Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni, on Easter Monday. Dellon Daniels was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Chicago, IL

