Barama man charged over Karrau shallow grave murder
A Barama resident was yesterday charged with the death of a man, whose body was found in a shallow grave at Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni, on Easter Monday. Dellon Daniels was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
