Arjoon-Martins tags ending Trans Guyana control as key to stability at Eugene Correia Airport
Wresting management control of the Eugene F Correia International Airport from the Board on which aviation company Trans Guyana Airways holds significant sway is among the highest priorities of the National Air Transport Authority , an umbrella body comprising eight of the nine operators at that airport. NATA President Annette Arjoon-Martins told Stabroek Business on Wednesday, "What we need is to move quickly to a position where the management of the airport is removed entirely from the control of any of the operators at Ogle and placed in the hands of independent experts."
