Vergenoegen cyclist dies in crash
A Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo pedal cyclist succumbed yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving medical attention after being involved in an accident at around 3.15 pm. Police Commander Leslie James told Stabroek News, Edwards was riding on the public road that is under construction when he collided with a motor lorry.
