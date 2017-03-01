Tajiri Enters Option Agreement to Acq...

Tajiri Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Three Gold Projects in...

Tajiri Resources Corp. is pleased to report that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has entered into an option agreement with the Pereira Group to acquire: Due diligence sampling by the Company at Frenchman's Creek returned 1,270 g/t & 859 g/t Au from two separate artisanal bedrock workings Low entry cost with no exploration commitment and total payments in first 3 years of USD$130,000 and issue of 1.5 million shares. Over the past several months Tajiri has been assessing projects and negotiating with Guyanese land holders to acquire projects and expand the Company's portfolio of gold tenements in Guyana.

Chicago, IL

