Soldier on bail after denying ganja charge

Tuesday Mar 28

Guyana Defence Force rank Troyston Cort was brought before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman on the charge that he had 15 grammes of cannabis in his possession on March 23 at Stabroek Market. Magistrate Latchman granted the attorney's request and granted Cort his release on $70, 000 bail.

Chicago, IL

