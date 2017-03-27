Regional health experts to meet in Gu...

Regional health experts to meet in Guyana

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Gleaner

GEORGETOWN, Guyana : Regional health and environmental specialists will meet in Guyana next month to examine a number of issues during the 62nd annual Caribbean Public Health Agency conference. CARPHA's executive director, Dr C. James Hospedales said that increases in vector-borne diseases, rising sea level, prolonged periods of drought which pose a significant threat to human health and more frequent and intense storms and hurricanes in the region are among some crucial agenda issues slated for the Georgetown conference.

Chicago, IL

