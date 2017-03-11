Nandlall queries role of UK expert in...

Nandlall queries role of UK expert in SOCU work

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall today queried the role of UK expert Sam Sittlington in the operations of the Special Organised Crime Unit which saw the arrest of former President Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday and the questioning of several former PPP/C Ministers. An abridged statement from Nandlall follows: I note that Mr. Sam Sittlington has taken the liberty of making statements which have political underpinnings and seems to be functioning as part of the operations of the Special Organised Crime Unit .

Chicago, IL

