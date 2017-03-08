Nandlall: Constitution clear, Jagdeo ...

Nandlall: Constitution clear, Jagdeo not answerable to any court on Pradoville 2

Read more: Stabroek News

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall today said that considering the immunity granted under the constitution, former President Bharrat Jagdeo is not answerable to any court on the matter of the Pradoville 2 housing estate. The immunities which are conferred upon the President of Guyana by Article 182 of the Constitution are expressed in reasonably clear language.

Chicago, IL

