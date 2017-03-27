Local publisher signs historic agreement with University of Guyana
IRP Chairman Ian Randle and University of Guyana Vice-Chancellor and Principal Ivelaw Griffith sign the agreement on March 16 in Georgetown, Guyana. The University of Guyana and Ian Randle Publishers of Jamaica signed an agreement on March 16 to establish The University of Guyana Press as the publishing arm of the educational institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
