Leaders have obligation to agree on GECOM Chairman - Ramkarran

4 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The country's leaders have an obligation to rise above differences and agree on a Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission as a unilateral appointment can seriously jeopardise democratic gains, according to Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran. President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo have been locked in protracted talks on the question of a new Chair.

Chicago, IL

