Jagdeo Shelters Under Presidential Immunity During SOCU Interrogation About Pradoville
Former President, Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday said he invoked presidential immunity when he was questioned by investigators of the Special Organised Crime Unit in connection with his acquisition of seaside house lots at Ogle-Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara below market value. "They asked me several questions relating to the Pradoville transaction and I made a short statement because they asked me questions in my official capacity and I have immunity on those and so I refused to answer those questions," Jagdeo, who served as President from 1999 to 2011, told reporters shortly after spending less than two hours in custody.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
