Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate
Former President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday warned Guyanese businessmen that issues surrounding the country's exchange rate are likely to get progressively worse with the cost of US$1 likely to reach as high as $250 or $300. Delivering the feature address, at the first in a series of planned engagements organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association , Jagdeo said that he does not see Guyana sustaining its balance of payments in the long term.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
