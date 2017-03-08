Jagdeo sees further deterioration in ...

Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

Read more: Stabroek News

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday warned Guyanese businessmen that issues surrounding the country's exchange rate are likely to get progressively worse with the cost of US$1 likely to reach as high as $250 or $300. Delivering the feature address, at the first in a series of planned engagements organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association , Jagdeo said that he does not see Guyana sustaining its balance of payments in the long term.

Chicago, IL

