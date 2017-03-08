Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday warned Guyanese businessmen that issues surrounding the country's exchange rate are likely to get progressively worse with the cost of US$1 likely to reach as high as $250 or $300. Delivering the feature address, at the first in a series of planned engagements organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association , Jagdeo said that he does not see Guyana sustaining its balance of payments in the long term.

