Guyana, IFAD clinch US$11.1m agri pact for hinterland

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development on Tuesday signed a financial agreement for a hinterland project. The Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development Project referred to as the 'Hinterland Project' will operate in Region 9 as well as Mabaruma and Moruca in Region 1, a release from the Ministry of Finance said.

Chicago, IL

