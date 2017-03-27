Granger optimistic Jagdeo can find nominees for Gecom chair

While Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said that stakeholders had an arduous task in finding nominees for the position of a Chairman for the Guyana Election Commission , President David Granger says he remains optimistic that one will soon be found. "I am sure if they search they will find people with impartiality, there are lots of them around," Granger said yesterday when told what the opposition had said.

