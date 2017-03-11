Granger, Jagdeo to clear way for 2nd ...

Granger, Jagdeo to clear way for 2nd list of nominees for GECOM Chair

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A second list of six names for consideration as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission is to be submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger after the two of them clarify outstanding issues. This is one of the developments from yesterday's meeting between the two leaders which also addressed proposed appointments of judges to the Court of Appeal and the two top appointments in the judiciary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC