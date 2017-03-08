Gov't to take action on travellers from Suriname seeking free healthcare in Berbice - Harmon
Government has received a complaint that persons are travelling from Suriname to Guyana to access the free health care services available in Berbice, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said last Friday, while noting that records are being gathered following which corrective action will be taken. This revelation comes on the heels of a report that there is a shortage of drugs at the New Amsterdam Hospital, in Berbice.
