Gov't suspends parking meters by-laws...

Gov't suspends parking meters by-laws, police to enforce no-clamping

2 hrs ago

A stand0ff between the government and City Hall escalated today with the Minister of Communities being ordered by Cabinet to formally suspend the by-laws for the parking meters project and from tomorrow the police are to ensure that there is no clamping of vehicles. Statement of the Cabinet on the Georgetown Mayor and City Council's lack of action in response to the decision to suspend the Parking Meter Project Georgetown, Guyana - Cabinet, today, deliberated on the actions taken by the Georgetown City Council subsequent to its decision to have the Parking Meter Project suspended for three months to allow for the review of the agreement and was disappointed with the lack of action taken by the GCC.

Chicago, IL

