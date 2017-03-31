Duprey woos Guyana again

Duprey woos Guyana again

14 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

The Kaieteur News e-paper yesterday reported that eight years after Clico collapsed "sending shockwaves through Guyana and the Caribbean, the man in the middle of it, Lawrence Duprey, is apologising." The newspaper quoted a Guyanese Finance Ministry release stating Duprey and other CLF officials had met Guyanese Finance Minister Winston Jordan last week.

