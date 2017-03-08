DPP, ex-army chief questioned on Pradoville 2

Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack and the former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Gary Best were yesterday questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit as part of the ongoing investigation into land sold in the Pradoville 2 housing scheme, which has already seen former President Bharrat Jagdeo arrested and grilled along with a host of former PPP/C government officials. The questioning of the DPP is seen as posing a serious dilemma for her Chambers.

