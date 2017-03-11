Central Corentyne Chamber concerned at proposed estates closing, state assets recovery bill

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce has called for the State Assets Recovery Bill to be sent to a select committee of Parliament and the business group has also expressed concern about plans to close the Skeldon and Rose Hall estates. At a recent meeting of the council, members strongly called for the government not to rush the state Assets Recovery bill through the National Assembly but like most controversial bills, it should be sent to a select committee where it can be examined in detail and consensus built on the way forward.

