CARICOM, Cuba Foreign Ministers Meet In Havana
Foreign Ministers from the Caribbean Community and their counterpart from the Republic of Cuba are meeting on Saturday 11 March 2017 for their fifth Ministerial Meeting in Havana. The meeting has an agenda replete with issues of regional and global importance, including regional integration within the context of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Association of Caribbean States .
