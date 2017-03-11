CaPRI to monitor more CARICOM states

CaPRI to monitor more CARICOM states

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Gleaner

Co-Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute , Dr Damien King, has engaged a number of CARICOM countries on the monitoring of their progress towards the Global Sustainable Development Goals. King was able to initiate discussions with CARICOM member states during the 28th Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, which concluded recently in Georgetown, Guyana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC