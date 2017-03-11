CaPRI to monitor more CARICOM states

Co-Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute , Dr Damien King, has engaged a number of CARICOM countries on the monitoring of their progress towards the Global Sustainable Development Goals. King was able to initiate discussions with CARICOM member states during the 28th Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, which concluded recently in Georgetown, Guyana.

