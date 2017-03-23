Berbice man dead, son hospitalised af...

Berbice man dead, son hospitalised after kero lamp explodes

A man is now dead, while his 16-year-old son is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital for severe burn injuries after a kerosene lamp exploded in their home at Warren Plantation, located on the Number 19 road, Berbice, on Tuesday evening. Deodat , also known as 'Ziggy,' 58, and his son, Mark Deodat, who suffered severe burn injuries in the explosion, were rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital around minutes to 8pm on Tuesday evening.

