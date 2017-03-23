AG denies threatening judge's life
Attorney-General Basil Williams SC yesterday denied that he indirectly threatened the life of a judge as has been claimed by PPP/C MP Anil Nandlall and he signaled his intention to file legal action over the publicising of the claim. Williams told a press conference at NCN studios that he was out of patience with media houses that continuously try to tarnish his good name with their reportage and noted that his lawyers were preparing to write letters to the Kaieteur News, the Guyana Times and Nandlall himself.
