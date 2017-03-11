11 - Logan' Product Placements, From Pringles to...
TheWrap clocks food, auto and lifestyle brands in Marvel and 20th Century Fox's last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman in the lead In the film, Logan also drives an old Ford Bronco after having disposed of his other vehicles throughout the film. At the beginning of the movie, Laura walks into a convenience store littered with product placements like Reese's, Snickers and Pringles - and Laura actually opens a box of Pringles to eat them.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
