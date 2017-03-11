11 - Logan' Product Placements, From ...

11 - Logan' Product Placements, From Pringles to...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: SFGate

TheWrap clocks food, auto and lifestyle brands in Marvel and 20th Century Fox's last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman in the lead In the film, Logan also drives an old Ford Bronco after having disposed of his other vehicles throughout the film. At the beginning of the movie, Laura walks into a convenience store littered with product placements like Reese's, Snickers and Pringles - and Laura actually opens a box of Pringles to eat them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC