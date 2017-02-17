US missionary, tourist fined, ordered...

US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

Two Americans, one a missionary worker and the other a tourist, were yesterday both fined and ordered deported after they admitted to overstaying and illegal entry, respectively. Richard Weldon Robins, 62, was read a charge which stated that between December 6, 2016 and January 16, 2017, at Lethem, having been permitted to stay from September 5, 2016 to December 5, 2016, he overstayed.

